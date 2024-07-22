House of the Dragon season 2 episode 7: Last before finale

Next week on HBO, you’re going to be seeing House of the Dragon season 2 episode 7 arrive. So what can we say about it?

Well, first and foremost, it is important to note where it stands within the larger scheme of things. This is the penultimate story of the season! By virtue of that, you probably know that it’s going to be crazy. Be prepared for a lot of epic moments, as well as potentially some violent sequences that we know are still out there from the source material.

Just like we’ve seen all season, though, HBO has yet to say anything when it comes to the story — so what can you actually expect when it comes to run time? Think in terms of an hour and seven minutes, credits included. This puts it in line with several other episodes this season, and having these longer stories seems to be a way to help compensate for having a smaller number this season. (We still wish there was ten, but that’s something that most of the cast and crew have no control over.)

If you did not know, the House of the Dragon season 2 finale will be the longest one of the season; with that in mind, the best stuff is still to come! Let’s just hope that the momentum continues to go in a positive direction given that, in general, we would argue that we’ve had here the best season in several years for the larger Game of Thrones franchise. It has slowly built on the success of the first, and the action so far has felt meaningful and with purpose. Let’s just hope that is the case moving into the already-renewed season 3, as well.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

