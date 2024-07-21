3 Body Problem season 2 premiere date: A July 2024 update

With us now into July 2024, what can we say in regards to 3 Body Problem season 2? Will we have more news soon?

Well, we should note first and foremost that the adaptation has been in the headlines a little bit over the last week, with it stemming largely from the Emmy nomination for Drama Series it received. That likely serves as a nice little boost for the pricey Netflix hit as we wait to see more of what the future holds, and also how much more the powers-that-be are going to promote it.

Is this going to have an impact on when the show premieres? We don’t want to get anyone’s hopes up here, so let’s just go ahead and hand over a pretty firm answer to that now: No. There is almost a zero percent change that Netflix will alter any of their plans because there’s only so much that they can. This is a show that takes a long time to make and there is absolutely no denying that.

Because of this, don’t expect any news on a premiere date through the rest of the month. As a matter of fact, we would be shocked if there is more to say on a premiere date in July of next year. We tend to think that the earliest the show could come back is the start of 2026 and if it is earlier than that, we will be shocked — but in the best way possible.

In the event that you have not heard as of yet, the plan here is for there to be two more seasons of 3 Body Problem, which will allow the show to tell the entire story intended. In the meantime, we do hope that it can grow more of an audience here in the United States — before the Emmy nod, it did appear as though attention around the show had quieted down.

