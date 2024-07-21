The Boys season 5: Karen Fukuhara on Kimiko’s endgame

As we prepare to see The Boys season 5, we certainly know that there are a wide array of directions that Kimiko’s story can go. She just had a wonderfully romantic moment with Frenchie and yet, she was split up from him soon after — just as we also heard her spike for the first time outside of a dream.

Now, is there hope for the two of them to actually be happy in the final season? People who read the comics may have one idea as to how the story will end, but who is to say that things are going to go this route? There are a lot of other directions showrunner Eric Kripke could take!

Speaking to StyleCaster, Karen Fukuhara indicates that she has not spoken to Kripke as of yet about the end of the story, and she also thinks that he is still working to figure out all of the beats:

We usually have a little powwow at the beginning of every season—he usually doesn’t tell us the details but he gives us the general arc. I knew Colin was going to come into the picture. I knew that for season 4, Tomer and I wouldn’t be shooting as much together because Frenchie and Kimiko were going to go on their own paths. And I sort of knew they were going to come back together at the end, but I didn’t know how.

So in the same way, I think we’ll get the powwow meeting at the beginning of Season five, but Kripke says he doesn’t know yet. He’s in the writers’ room right now. I’m sure he has a general idea of how it’s going to happen. But so far, I think he only knows the ending of the show.

Now, it is fully possible that we are insane for wanting some sort of happy conclusion to a story like this. Yet, doesn’t anyone else want to see Kimiko / Frenchie and Hughie / Annie actually go off into the sunset together?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

