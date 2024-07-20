Chicago Med season 10: The apparent episode count

Do you have any questions about the total episode count for Chicago Med season 10? If you do at this point, we understand.

Think about it like this — for many years, there was absolutely a set standard for how many installments you were going to get for a number of TV shows. The count was 22 and if you ever saw it change, it would occasionally increase to either 23 or 24. Then, the pandemic happened back in 2020, and then you also had the events of the industry strikes of 2023. For multiple seasons episode counts shifted, and this is one of the reasons why the medical drama only did thirteen episodes earlier this year.

So what are we looking at moving forward now? Well, let’s just say that there is going to be a greater amount of stability. According to TVLine, the plan really is for Chicago Med to deliver another 22-episode season, which means that things could be back to normal — and fingers crossed, this is going to be the case for a while and there are no changes ahead. (The same can be said for the other series within the franchise.)

As for what we’re hoping to see across these 22 episodes, of course one of the bigger things is just getting to see a new doctor. With Dominic Rains gone from the series now, it feels like the producers are going to have to cast a replacement for Dr. Marcel. Who will that be? Obviously, we imagine them finding someone unique and dynamic, and it is our hope that they will have a look and feel that is a little bit different from almost everyone else we have seen over the years.

For those who have not heard as of yet, Chicago Med will be back on Wednesday, September 25 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, kicking off the lineup once more.

