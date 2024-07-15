Chicago Med season 10 trailer: When to expect it now?

We are aware now of the fact that Chicago Med season 10 is going to arrive on NBC when we get around to Wednesday, September 25. As a result of that, we come to the next big question: When are we getting a trailer?

Of course, we recognize the demand to have something released sooner rather than later! Of course, that’s a little bit hard when nothing has been filmed for the new season as of yet. Patience will be required on our part and when it comes to NBC, we imagine that they are also going to utilize a good bit of strategic thinking, as well! They are going to do their best in order to figure out when the right time is to release a trailer, and they will operate heavily on the basis of that.

Given when Chicago Med is currently slated to air more episodes, we do tend to think that late August / early September would be the ideal time to share something substantial on the new season. There’s a chance the network will give us something during the Olympics, but the issue there is that they wrap up on August 11. How much footage will really be in the can at that point? Maybe enough for a short teaser in that’s it.

Of course, we would love later on a full-length trailer showing off a new character or two plus some of the new challenges at the hospital, but we suppose there is also a mystery in whether or not we get that for a multitude of different reasons. Where do we start? Well, the simplest is that NBC does not always give us those and, when they do, Med is lumped in with the other shows in the franchise. We will have to see what transpires here.

Related – Have you heard the news about Dominic Rains’ departure from Chicago Med as of yet?

What do you most want to see moving into Chicago Med season 10?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







