Dominic Rains leaving Chicago Med; will he return at all?

For everyone out there wondering about Dominic Rains and his future at Chicago Med, let’s just say we have bad news.

According to a new report coming in right now from Deadline, Rains is departing the series and the role of Dr. Crockett Marcel after being a part of the show the last five seasons. The season 9 finale definitely left the door open for his exit, as he was told to take the time needed to recover after the traumatic deaths of some patients. It still does also feel like the door is open for his return in some capacity, though that would likely be as a guest star.

What the departure of Rains at this point does ensure is that every one of the shows within the One Chicago franchise is going to be forced to navigate some sort of enormous change moving forward. After all, remember the fact that Eamonn Walker left Chicago Fire at the end of the season 12 finale; also, Tracy Spiridakos said goodbye to Chicago PD at the end of season 11. While Marcel was not as long-tenured a cast member as either one of them, it would have been nicer for him to have a farewell that did not feel like such a footnote. It is certainly possible here that his exit was not decided upon at the end of the season, and it is something that has been decided upon since.

With this exit in mind, it certainly does at least feel like we’re going to see a new doctor potentially be added to the world of Chicago Med, unless they go for some significant reduction of the cast. The crazy thing is that when it comes to a lot of the lead physicians, Dr. Charles is really the only one that remains who has been a part of the series for a long span of time.

