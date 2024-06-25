Chicago Med season 10 premiere date: A summer 2024 update

Is there a chance that a premiere date for Chicago Med season 10 is going to be revealed over this summer? Rest assured, we want it — and it totally feels inevitable that something will be announced soon.

After all, typically late June / early July is when start dates are announced for a number of different shows and honestly, it would be strange if there is not something that comes out around this point. If NBC can get something out before Independence Day, they could then use this in order to generate some buzz from their programming on that day. Also, remember that there is also a golden opportunity later in the summer to promote the show during the Olympics, and we have a hard time thinking that anyone is going to want to pass on that.

Ultimately, be prepared to see a late September / early October premiere date announced soon and in around a month, we are hopeful that some other great details are going to be announced about the story, whether it be new characters or a tease or two for what lies ahead.

Now, if there is one thing we absolutely do have on our personal One Chicago wishlist moving forward, it is a crossover. How can it not be at this point? After all, just remember for a moment here that a long period of time has passed since there was a major one that played out, and of course we’d love nothing more than an opportunity to see another one now spanning a lot of the shows. Hopefully, there also will not be any issues when it comes to scheduling such a thing, as that has been a big hang-up as of late due to the compressed post-strike schedules.

