Gen V season 2: The most likely The Boys character to appear

We know that Gen V season 2 is actively in production and in some ways, a cameo or two from The Boys is inevitable. After all, we saw a few of them in season 1, and of course, that was flipped when Sam and Cate turned up twice over the past several weeks — including that shocking scene with Kimiko and Frenchie.

So with the context of how the flagship show ended on Thursday, who could seemingly grace the spin-off in the near future? Well, there are a handful of possibilities.

We will start off here by noting that a lot of characters just don’t make sense. there is no reason for any of The Boys to visit Godolkin University, and we also have a hard time thinking that A-Train will be coming out of hiding and showing up there. Meanwhile, are the producers going to give away what happened with Ashley Barrett and her new-found powers? That was a big cliffhanger from the season 4 finale, but it’s worth considering given that Colby Minifie did appear a handful of times on Gen V season 1.

At present, the most likely appearances we’re going to have in season 2 are either The Deep or Black Noir, given that both characters already have an established history at God U. Of the two, the most interesting appearance would be the new Noir, given that the writers could put Nathan Mitchell on-screen as his alter ego outside of the costume. Nobody knows that this character is seemingly in that Noir costume, so it does allow for a little more exploration there.

In the end, the landscape of Gen V season 2 will be pretty different than the first no matter what, given that Homelander is out there deputizing superheroes and the future of America is on the brink. This is nowhere near the same environment that we saw with season 1 back in 2023!

Related – When is Gen V season 2 going to premiere? A new debate

Who from The Boys do you want to see moving into Gen V season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once yo do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







