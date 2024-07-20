1923 season 2 premiere date: A new worst-case scenario

In March of 2023, we wrote a piece pondering over the worst-case scenarios when it comes to a season 2 premiere date for 1923. Isn’t it fair to say a lot has changed since then? We tend to think so, with the biggest thing being the long WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes that pushed back the start of production. Filming only recently kicked off in Texas (the new production base), and there are a wide array of different questions now about when the series will be back.

So how much longer are we going to be stuck waiting? There are questions aplenty, and we do think it feels like we’re able to narrow things down slightly.

Let’s start off here by simply noting that more than likely, we are going to be waiting until at least early 2025 to see the Harrison Ford – Helen Mirren series back. Why that long? Well, it will take some time to get episodes together and beyond just that, the schedule for a lot of Taylor Sheridan shows on Paramount+ this year already appears to be set. You have Mayor of Kingstown on now and then after that, Tulsa King in September and new series Land Man closer to the end of the year. You also then have the second season of Lioness to think about, and that is also currently in production.

So in regards to specifics…

For now, we see next summer as the worst-case scenario for 1923 season 2. While it could premiere earlier than that, there could be a push to have it on at this point mostly to space out the Yellowstone franchise following the end of the flagship show, which is returning this November. There is another spin-off coming, but it remains to be seen when it will actually air, let alone who is going to star in it.

What do you most want to see moving into 1923 season 2, no matter when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some other updates.

