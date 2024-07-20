Sunny season 1 episode 4: Rashida Jones on Japan setting

As you prepare to see Sunny season 1 episode 4 arrive on Apple TV+ in just a matter of days, why not talk more about the location? After all, Japan is such a vibrant and perfect place for this story about tech, and the series leans heavily into local culture as many as it can. There’s a multilingual quality to the story, and you really get the sense that authenticity was the goal here from the start.

In a way, you can say that there is a sense of art imitating life with this series. On the show, Rashida Jones’ character of Suzie finds herself at times culturally alone in Japan, mourning the apparent loss of her husband and son. (Technically, they could still be alive.) For the actress, she found herself living in the country for several months at a time — though luckily, her experience seems to be more pleasant than that of her character.

For a few more thoughts on the subject, check out what Jones had to say per IndieWire:

I think I didn’t realize the depths in which I would love Japan. I knew I loved it and I loved it as a tourist. And then, there’s something about living somewhere for six months and figuring out where you get your groceries and where you’re going to work out or whatever. And just getting around, that changes your relationship with the place. Then being able to travel all over the country, really, my love just deepened for the people and the culture and the food and the nature and the art and the fashion. I loved it even more than I thought I would.

Hopefully as the season goes along, we will see Suzie more out and about, trying to figure out the truth behind Masa and Zen’s disappearances. We know that it has been hard for her to get out in the world amidst her grief, and that is one of the many stories we will see explored here.

