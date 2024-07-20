Chicago PD season 12: The apparent episode count

Yesterday, we indicated that Chicago Fire season 13 was going to get a full slate of 22 episodes from which to operate. What about Chicago PD?

Obviously, it would be great to just assume that all shows within the franchise would have the same exact number of episodes … but aren’t assumptions the sort of thing that can get you in trouble sometimes? We tend to think so!

Luckily, this is where we do have a certain measure of good news. According to a new report from TVLine, the police drama is going to have the same full 22-episode order, which means that almost everything is going to fall more in line with what we have seen in the past. Every character should have a chance to get a few spotlights, and we imagine that there are going to be at least a few larger stories that could be explored.

At present, we do tend to think that one of the major arcs in the early going will be finding a way to replace Hailey Upton, largely due to the fact that there is no other way to really imagine the story continuing to move forward. Intelligence is going to need someone else now, right? While it may be easy to assume that Petrovic will come in and get the gig, the last thing that we want to do here is jump to any singular conclusion.

What more do we want during these 22 episodes?

Is it too much to ask for some sort of larger crossover? It has to just be a matter of logistics at this point, as we do tend to assume that everyone is going to be working hard in order to at least consider it. They know that this is what most fans want, at least for an episode … right?

