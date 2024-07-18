Chicago PD season 12: Is filming underway on new episodes?

We know that Chicago PD season 12 is going to be coming to NBC in September, but is there more news to share about it now?

Well, the good news is that based on a lot of evidence that is out there online at the moment, the police drama is filming this week! There is even some evidence that some work started off today, so we will hopefully have a chance to hear more about that moving forward.

There are certainly a number of things that we should be naturally curious about entering the new season, but one of the biggest ones is rather simple: Whether or not there is going to be a new member of Intelligence after the exit of Tracy Spiridakos at the end of this past finale. You can pretty easily make the argument that there should be — heck, you could even say that Petrovic is the favorite at this point! However, here is your reminder that nothing on that subject has been confirmed as of yet, and there are a lot of ways that the show could go.

Filming for Chicago PD is also going to be so much more substantial this time around than it was for season 11, which was delayed considerably by the strikes of last year. Hopefully, we will have the traditional 22 and have only some smaller breaks from September until May. Basically, a return to form! We would also love to see another return to form when it comes to a crossover, but that’s something that we will have to wait and see on, no? It’s been a long time since we’ve had an epic one, and we of course know that there are a number of different reasons for that from a logistical standpoint.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Chicago PD now, including the premiere date!

What are you most excited to see moving into Chicago PD season 12?

Do you have any specific hopes at this point? Share right now in the comments, and also come back to get some other updates coming up in the relatively near future.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







