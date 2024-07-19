Outer Banks season 4 premiere date: The worst case scenario

If you are out there and super-excited to see Outer Banks season 4 on Netflix, then you may know it is coming later this year! Yet, there are still some questions to wonder, including how long it will take for us to actually get to see the next round of stories.

Before we go further in this worst-case scenario piece, let’s just say that the primary goal here is not to be pessimistic about a date. Instead, the idea is to just work to establish a window as to when the cast and crew will realistically be back.

Thankfully, the streaming service has already made it clear that the fourth season is going to be coming in 2024, so that gives us a little bit of space to work with. Meanwhile, the same goes for the fact that production is already done. The worst-case scenario to us here is obviously either a Christmas or December 31 premiere date, mostly from the vantage point of how long you are going to be waiting.

Yet, at the same time, it is important to note here that the wait could still be worthwhile. Think about it like this: If the goal here is to give Outer Banks the biggest possible audience, it actually makes a ton of sense to let it premiere in either one of these windows. After all, it would afford it the unique opportunity to capitalize on a time in which a lot of young people would be around and interested in watching the show. That’s something that can be a little harder in certain windows.

In terms of story specifics from what lies ahead, there is not a ton of information yet. However, at the same time it does feel like the producers are going to lean on the same sense of adventure we’ve had a chance to see over the years.

