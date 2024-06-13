Outer Banks season 4: Star discusses end of filming

If you have not heard the good news already, Outer Banks season 4 production has officially wrapped and with that, a new wait begins. All signs point to the series coming back before the end of the year and really, it is just a matter of waiting.

So what can we do while we wait and see what’s next? Well, that’s rather simple — go ahead and present a little more hype? In a post on Instagram, here is what Cullen Moss, who plays Deputy Shoupe on the Netflix series, had to say:

And that’s a wrap on what added up to over a year of shooting the fourth season one of the most fun shows on television. This year was marked by not only the usual incredible cast and coolest, most fun and talented crew, but also a parade of some of my dearest friends lending their immense talent in front of and behind the lens. Thanks for the ride, [Outer Banks] ! This one’s gonna be a doozie!!!

Why did it take so long to film this season? Well, it started off in 2023 before the arrival of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, took a long break as a result of them, and then eventually found its way back to work. While there are not a ton of spoilers out there as of yet for what lies ahead, we know that the series did film in several countries and the goal here really was to present something that was fantastic and pretty darn epic in scale.

Given that Outer Banks is one of the most successful shows that the streaming service has, doesn’t it feel clear that they’re going to do something to live up to the hype?

