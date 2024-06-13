Outer Banks season 4 premiere date hopes as filming wraps

As we get around the end of the road for Outer Banks season 4 production, is there hope that it will premiere on Netflix shortly?

Before we go too far here, the first thing that absolutely we should do here is give the entire cast and crew here a pretty massive round of applause. After all, they have been working pretty tirelessly on this season ever since before the SAG-AFTRA strike of 2023. They came back to work after the fact, shot in multiple countries, and of course, did their best to make the show live up to some of the hype.

So when will the next batch of episodes premiere, if production is really wrapping up this week? Well, one of the top priorities is going to be making sure that a lot of the episodes get edited and ready to go. There is also a localization process that needs to be done and when you consider all of this, it is not crazy to think that we are still months away from the return of these characters to Netflix.

At this point, you do have to feel relatively confident that they are going to put their all into promoting this. After all, they know better than anyone what the overall success of the show is and just how many people love it. Also, with shows catering to younger audiences in particular, you can argue that it’s all the more important that episodes get out there sooner rather than later. The faster that this happens, the better off it is for virtually everyone involved. At this point, it is certainly something that we’d buy into.

The best-case scenario right now…

Well, let’s just go ahead and say that it’d be great to at least get a date announcement by the end of the summer. Even if we have to wait a while longer, this would be a great way to set the table.

What do you most want to see moving into Outer Banks season 4, no matter when it premieres?

