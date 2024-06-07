Outer Banks season 4 premiere date: A June 2024 update

With us now officially into June 2024, are we on the cusp of learning something more about an Outer Banks season 4?

If you have been following along the future of the smash hit at Netflix, then you may be familiar already with the fact that filming has been going on for the better part of the next several months. Yet, it will also be wrapping up soon and by virtue of that, the focus can shift almost entirely to post-production. The streamer has already said that the show will be coming back in 2024, so it will really just be a matter of when said installments are ready.

Is there any chance at all that a premiere date is going to be revealed coming up soon? It turns out here that “soon” is largely a relative term. It can mean so many different things to different people. The idea of a date being revealed this month being pretty darn unlikely, largely because post-production takes at least a few months. Other than the announcement of season 4 filming being wrapped, it does feel in general like June is going to be a pretty quiet month for the greater Outer Banks universe.

So when will you get an official start date? If there is a Tudum event over the summer, that would be a great opportunity to see something revealed … and conventional wisdom suggests that the show is going to return moving into the fall.

Will it be split into halves?

Well, let’s just say that there is a good chance given that shows like Bridgerton and Emily in Paris are both going down this road. If they are going to do this, why wouldn’t Outer Banks consider the same thing? Isn’t that what just makes the most sense?

Personally, splitting up the season would not be the worst thing in the world — provided there is a natural place to make it happen.

What do you most want to see moving into Outer Banks season 4?

Share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also come back to get all sorts of other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







