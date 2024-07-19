FROM season 3 trailer, premiere date incoming?

Are we extremely close now to getting both a FROM season 3 trailer as well as a premiere date? There’s a lot to hope for!

Well, let’s go ahead and note that there is at least confirmation that a trailer will be revealed in just one week’s time!

In a new post on Twitter, star Harold Perrineau confirmed that amidst all the festivities at San Diego Comic-Con next week, there is a season 3 trailer reveal that will happen next Friday (July 26) at about 4:00 p.m. Pacific time. That means that soon after, we’re going to be able to start sharing all sorts of theories as to what in the world is coming in the next chapter of this stellar horror-drama hybrid. Perrineau is fantastic in just about every frame of the show as Boyd, and there are a ton of great people around him. Given that we know already that season 3 is coming this fall, it makes perfect sense to get an official premiere date also — though nothing here is confirmed.

If you need a reminder…

To us, the biggest question coming into the new season is what happened to Tabitha, given that in the closing minutes of the finale, we saw her seemingly wake up in a different world from where most of her family currently is. Did she stumble into a way out of FROM-ville, or are we thinking too optimistically?

One way or another, it certainly does feel like more terrible stuff is coming for a number of our favorites, largely due to the fact that this is the sort of show this is. Why would we anticipate anything different at this point?

