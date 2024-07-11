FROM season 3: Will premiere date be unveiled at SDCC?

Are we close to getting confirmation about a FROM season 3 premiere date over at MGM+? Let’s just say there are hopeful signs!

As so many of you out there know, San Diego Comic-Con is a fantastic site for big reveals across the television industry — and of course, it makes all the sense in the world that this particular show would be there, as well. It has that wonderful mystery of horror and mystery that keeps us asking around a million questions a minute, and that is especially the case now on the heels of the season 2 finale.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for new FROM videos every week!

With all of this in mind, let’s share the good news regarding a panel at the aforementioned convention. According to a report from Variety, you are going to have a chance to see executive producers Jeff Pinkner, Jack Bender, John Griffin alongside many cast members (Harold Perrineau, Elizabeth Saunders, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, and David Alpay) on Saturday, July 27 at the convention. There is no indication as to what exactly will be shown off here but with filming already wrapped up, this would be a fantastic time to give us either a premiere date or some additional insight as to what lies ahead.

The one thing that MGM+ has already noted is that the show will be back at some point this fall. That means you don’t have to wait too long for answers; simultaneously, it also means that there is plenty of time to recommend the series to some of your friends! We absolutely do think that there is a little bit of value that goes along with that.

Related – Be sure to get some more discussion now regarding FROM, including what else may be coming here down the road

What do you most want to see moving into FROM season 3 over at MGM+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







