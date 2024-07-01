FROM season 3 premiere date: A July 2024 update

Is there a good chance that a FROM season 3 premiere date will be announced between now and the end of the month?

With us now in July, we are starting to get closer and closer to seeing that light at the end of the tunnel. (We wish that we could say the same for Boyd and some of the characters in this world…) MGM+ has already indicated that the horror-mystery series will be back at some point this fall, but they have yet to narrow it down further.

Here is the good news: It does feel like there’s a reasonably good chance that a premiere date is announced at some point this month, especially if the third season starts airing either in late September or early October. It would honestly make a ton of sense for the show to come out around that point, right when people are getting into spooky season with Halloween around the corner.

What more can we say right now about the third season? Well, for starters, this is going to be a great opportunity to learn more about the community and what ties people there … but also whether or not they can leave for good. Tabitha seemed to have transported herself somewhere else at the end of the season 2 finale, but can that be replicated? Her whereabouts feel like the jumping-off point to almost everything else in the mystery, but we will have to wait and see how a lot of that shakes out.

One way or another, just know that news on FROM is coming; even if it does not surface in July, it will be here soon enough.

What do you most want to see on FROM season 3 when the show premieres?

