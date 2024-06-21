FROM season 3 premiere date: A summer 2024 update

What are the chances that we hear about a FROM season 3 premiere at some point this summer? Let’s just say, at least for now, that we are pretty darn optimistic.

After all, what reason is there not to be? If you have not heard the news already, it does appear as though the Harold Perrineau – MGM+ hit is coming back this fall, and filming has been wrapped up now for a fairly long period of time. The hope here is that everything is going quite swimmingly in post-production, which will then lead to the series coming back at some point in September or October.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for new FROM videos every week!

Either way, it is hard to envision a situation where a premiere date is not revealed this summer, and we’ll likely get another chilling new teaser that goes along with it.

What would the teaser be about?

Well, for starters, there is a chance in here to show the continued evolution of life for characters like Boyd after the utter chaos in season 2. No matter what is really going on in this community, it does feel like things are getting increasingly worse.

Yet, there is also one notable change to the mythos thanks to what we saw in the closing minutes — Tabitha woke up, in a hospital, seemingly back in the real world. Did she stumble into a way to leave that world? Unfortunately, if she did she has no real way of communicating it to anyone else. More than likely the theories are only going to intensify from here on out and honestly, we welcome that. This is a series that can do so much when it comes to telling bold stories and raising interesting questions. The more twists and turns here, the better!

Related – Get some more news regarding FROM season 3, including a teaser

What do you most want to see moving into FROM season 3 over at MGM+?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







