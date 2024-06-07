FROM season 3 premiere date: A June 2024 update

With us now a good week into the month of June, we are getting a little bit closer to getting some news all about a FROM season 3 at MGM+ … right? Well, the answer here is complicated.

The first thing that we can actually say with a certain element of accuracy is simply this: You will be seeing the Harold Perrineau drama back this fall. That has already been confirmed, so you don’t have to worry about that! The only question that remains is whether or not an exact date is coming out this month — it feels unlikely, but there is still a small chance of it. (Personally, we think something more exact could be revealed in July — a two or three-month promotional window from a date announcement to a premiere is fairly common.)

As for what is actually ahead in season 3, just be prepared for your jaw to hit the ground. Remember that at the end of the season 2 finale, Tabitha found herself waking up in a hospital … but where was she? It seems as though she is somehow in the real world, and how she got there raises yet another question as to how exactly everything is going to proceed. Will someone join her?

While you wonder about Tabitha’s future, it certainly feels like everyone else is going to be in grave peril — being in the mysterious community has felt like nothing short of purgatory, which is fittingly one of many different theories as to what is going on there. We recognize that there are a whole cornucopia of thoughts that people have about what’s going on in FROM-ville online and at some point, more info is coming. It’s just a matter of how we’re all going to be stuck waiting … but in the midst of that, don’t forget to enjoy what is also right in front of you.

What do you most want to see moving into FROM season 3 at MGM+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

