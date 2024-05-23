FROM season 3 premiere date hopes as filming wraps

For everyone out there excited to see FROM season 3 over at MGM+, we come bearing some incredible news that brings us closer!

In a recent post on Instagram, Catalina Sandino Moreno (who plays Tabitha on the show) made it clear that filming is now done in Nova Scotia. With that, the emphasis now transfers over to the editors and producers to ensure that our next visit to Fromville is a welcome and terrifying one! More trials are coming for the residents of the town, and let’s hope that there are additional answers to some of the show’s central mysteries. (We don’t expect everything — but could we at least get something?)

If there is one character who is central to the story of FROM season 3, it has to be Tabitha … right? Following her excursion to the lighthouse in the season 2 finale, the character found herself waking up in a place that certainly caught her by surprise: The real world. Or, at least that’s what it seems! Is it possible that her hospital is just another dimension? Or, is Fromville a pocket dimension of its own? Tabitha could find a way to piece together answers, but it is also possible that some residents of the town end up going on a search for her.

One other thing to remember

There are ten episodes moving into the third season and with that in mind, it is our feeling that there’s plenty of opportunity to dive further into these characters.

So far, MGM+ has hinted at a fall release for season 3; given the timing of production wrapping up, our sentiment is that it feels possible for the first episode to air in late September / early October.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

