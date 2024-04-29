FROM season 3 premiere date coming this fall; new teaser

We’ve been waiting for months to see FROM season 3 arrive on MGM+, and we are convinced now of one thing more than ever — we’re not ready. We’re not sure we will ever be for the absolute insanity that is coming up next.

Today, the aforementioned company revealed that the latest batch of episodes of the Harold Perrineau series will be back this fall. Also, we’ve got a new teaser that indicates strongly that things are going to be as terrifying and creepy as ever.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a teaser in which Sheriff Boyd (Perrineau) is tested and tormented by something that is “so strong.” Is it a doll, or some other unknown entity? One thing we’ve learned about this community is that it does always find a way to test you, and also go from bad to worse at every turn. It is one step forward and several steps back most of the time.

What other questions do we need an answer to at the moment?

Well, a lot of it is tied to what happened at the end of the season with Tabitha. She seemed to find her way out of the community after visiting the lighthouse, and that is enough to wonder 1) how this happened and 2) if there’s a way this can be replicated elsewhere.

Now, we’re sure that for some people out there, there is probably an eagerness for answers as soon as possible. Personally, why not just enjoy the ride? A big part of what makes this show so addictive is being able to sit back and theorize about a lot of what we are seeing.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

