FROM season 3 spoilers: A new script preview!

We very much recognizing that we will be waiting a while to see FROM season 3 arrive on MGM+. With that being said, there’s a lot to discuss while we wait!

As many of you may be aware, we are closing in at this point on the end of production — and this week, we got the smallest of script teases!

Per the official MGM+ Twitter, we have a new line that will be uttered by Kenny at some point during the upcoming batch of episodes:

“You guys worry too much. We’ll be back before you know it.”

What does this mean? Well, it is pretty clear to us that we are going to be seeing the character on a journey … and there could be one of many who decide to do that moving forward. There are so many questions that need to be answered! Take, for starters, whether or not we’re going to see some characters start to realize that Tabitha is gone. Or, will they know she’s gone? Will a replacement Tabitha be thrown into the town? Sure, that sounds incredibly weird, but we also think that this is the sort of place where you can’t rule anything out.

For the time being, let’s just say this — the new season is going to be crazy! We are absolutely anticipating a number of big-time twists that we don’t see coming right now. Also, maybe a few new faces. The one thing that we can say with full confidence is this: There are going to be more reasons for Boyd and everyone else in FROMville to feel a little afraid.

What do you most want to see moving into FROM season 3 over on MGM+?

Have any bold predictions at the moment? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

