FROM season 3 premiere date: An April 2024 update

Are we going to be getting some more great news when it comes to FROM season 3 over the course of April? Obviously, we want it! The horror drama may be the most underrated show on TV, and it features at its core an Emmy-winning turn from Harold Perrineau. There is so much to look forward to still, especially when you consider that big Tabitha-centric cliffhanger following the season 2 finale.

So, what could we learn about a third season before the end of month? We’d love a whole trove of details but for now, we think it is best to keep your expectations low.

If you have not seen some of our previous reports, it appears that the plan is for the third season to wrap up filming when we get around to next month. From there, the entirety of the focus will then be on post-production and working to ensure that the remainder of the series is as strong as humanly possible. A lot of time and effort will go into that, and the same goes for promoting the next chapter of the story.

If we are lucky…

We tend to think that a late summer / early fall return date is the best-case scenario. If we do get a chance to see the show back on the air before that, we’ll consider it a victory. Good things do come to those who wait, and we absolutely do think this show qualifies as some of the best of what TV has to offer these days…

We’re confident that the new season will live up to the hype — also, isn’t there a chance that we will meet a few face or two along the way?

What do you most want to see moving into FROM season 3 over at MGM+?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

