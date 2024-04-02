FROM season 3 filming: When will it wrap up?

For those of you excited to see FROM season 3 on MGM+ down the road, we do have a nice bit of news to share: The eventual end of filming.

Over the past few months, we know that the cast and crew have been working hard to produce some of the best episodes possible. However, they aren’t at the end of the line yet! According to star Harold Perrineau (who is absolutely phenomenal on the series, by the way), there is a lot that still needs to be taken care of before they wrap up.

Let’s get specific now: In a post on Twitter, Perrineau indicated that filming on the remaining episodes is going to be taking place at some point in May. That could theoretically set the table for the show to come back later this year, but a lot depends on how fast all of these stories get edited. That’s a tough thing to do, and it is certainly not something that happens in any way overnight!

As for what the story is going to look like moving into the third season, it feels like more tests are coming for Boyd and everyone else in the community … though it still remains to be seen just where exactly these people are in the first place. Is it a pocket universe? A simulation? Purgatory? They are all great questions but in the end, the biggest thing to question right now is what in the world happened to Tabitha. It seems based on the end of the second season that she is now back in the real world, and we are curious to see what that means and where the story will go.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

