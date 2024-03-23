FROM season 3 premiere date: A March 2024 update

Now that we are heading into March 2024, what more can we say when it comes to FROM season 3 over at MGM+? 100% the show is coming, and it is mostly a matter of when.

Before we even go any further into this piece, can we go ahead and note that this may be the most underrated series on TV? The horror aspects of it are gripping and perfectly on-point, and Harold Perrineau is of course stellar as Boyd. For those of you who have been waiting for ages for him to have his own show, this is it and he deserves all the flowers for it.

Now, let’s get back to questions as to when the show is going to be on its way back. The first thing to note here is that filming is still actively underway in Nova Scotia on the next batch of episodes. We’d love to think that everyone is getting close to wrapping up, but we’ll offer up some news whenever that happens. Even when filming is done, though, there is still a lot of work that needs to be done in editing / post-production to get the show ready to air.

It feels unrealistic to sit here and say that FROM season 3 will be out at some point before the end of the spring. Is there a chance that a premiere date could be announced between now and late June? That at least feels possible, with the show coming back either in the summer or early fall.

Personally, we tend to think that the original plan was for the new season to come out this spring, but things had to shift following the industry strikes of last year. In particular, production started a good bit later than what was originally planned.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

