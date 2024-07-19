Reacher season 3 premiere date: A tiny new tease

While there may not be a formal Reacher season 3 premiere date yet at Prime Video, there is something more that we can share!

Previously, star Alan Ritchson had shared on Instagram that the action drama would not be back until 2025, but that is a pretty large window of time! Given that filming is already done, you could make the assumption that it would be sooner rather than later in the new year … but we also know that certain networks and streamers tend to hold onto things far longer than they should!

Luckily, this is where we do have a little bit of good news to share. According to a report coming in from TVLine, the third season is targeting an “early 2025” date, which hopefully means some point before the end of April. Of course, this can always change, but our personal hope is that we see it sometime around February. That seems to be plenty of time for the episodes to be prepared and polished, and it also is not a terribly long hiatus from season 2!

Remember that Reacher season 3 is going to be based on another Lee Child book and in terms of feel, it could look more like season 1 than season 2. Maria Sten could be back in some capacity as Neagley, but we’ll have to wait for some further specifics on that. We just anticipate that the story will lean into the show’s strengths, which means a combination of action and a few funny moments for a lot of the people involved.

Will there be a season 4?

At the moment, we do think that it’s a foregone conclusion; it is really just a matter of when it gets the green light. Ritchson is working on another project now, but we could see him getting back into things as early as next year.

What do you most want to see moving into Reacher season 3 over at Prime Video?

