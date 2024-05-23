Reacher season 3 spoilers: Who is playing Paulie?

As you prepare for Reacher season 3 to premiere on Prime Video in 2025, we’ve got news on another new addition. Not only that, but one that could tower even Alan Ritchson as the title character!

In a new interview with Cinema Blend, Anthony Michael Hall (who is also appearing on the upcoming season) made it clear that 7’2” actor and bodybuilder Olivier Richters is going to be coming on board the show as Paulie. He is a formidable character in the Lee Child source material, where he serves as a bodyguard — and it feels like most other details should be kept low-key for now.

Speaking further to the website, here is more of what Hall had to say about the Paulie role:

He reminds me of , do you remember when we were kids? The Spy Who Loved Me, the Jaws character that Richard Kiel played? He was a literal giant, like seven foot two. … That character (Paulie) does live in the show, and they have an epic battle. I don’t want to give it away, but yeah, they definitely meet as they do in the book. … You know, Reacher and Paulie colliding – there’s something Marvel about that, right? They’re like two superhero-sized guys, so it’s kind of cool.

It is fitting in a way that Paulie’s arrival is described in such a way — Richters actually appeared in the past in Black Widow, alongside Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Honestly, we know what a lot of people are watching Reacher for, and that is non-stop action and some witty moments. The idea of Ritchson going head-on with this guy is going to be incredibly entertaining — the hard thing right now is simply the idea of having to wait around in order to get it!

