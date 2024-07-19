The Boys season 5: Will Jeffrey Dean Morgan return?

While Joe Kessler was a figment of Butcher’s imagination throughout The Boys season 4, he was still 100% important. After all, the man represented many of Billy’s darker impulses and by the end of the season, it appeared as though the character had fully embraced them. Seeing Ryan end up killing Grace Mallory may have been the thing that turned him off to all Supes, even though he is technically one now at the same time.

So is there a chance that Jeffrey Dean Morgan comes back to work with Karl Urban once more? Well, there’s at least a hope…

Speaking to Variety, the Walking Dead: Dead City star indicated not only his desire to come back, but also his love for his former Supernatural colleagues in Jensen Ackles (Soldier Boy) and Jim Beaver (Robert Singer):

I don’t know how you do Season 5 without an appearance, at least. That’s my feeling. I’ve never had any official talks about it, but I think it’d be really hard to carry on without some sort of resolution — and hopefully that’ll be a whole season!

I want to have scenes with everyone that’s part of that show, but I obviously have a long-standing relationship with Jensen, especially. He’s like my brother. And then Jim is one of the coolest people in the world — so yeah, of course.

Of course, a return for Jeffrey Dean on The Boys would require it to be filmed around his other job, but the good news is that Dead City is actually in production now! With that in mind, you have to wonder if it will be done by around the time that season 5 does start filming later this year. The producers could also film some things out of order, which we know that they did for a certain portion of season 4.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

