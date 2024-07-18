House of the Dragon season 2 video: A cast spelling bee

While you continue to wait to see House of the Dragon season 2 at HBO, let’s continue to praise the social team. After all, they keep delivering wins when it comes to content!

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see a video in which cast members Bethany Antonia (Baela), Phoebe Campbell (Rhaena), & Harry Collett (Jace) all take part in what is a Westeros-centric spelling bee. There are a handful of really fun moments in here, especially when it comes to Harry struggling to spell his own dragon and then also everyone overthinking almost every other word they are presented with. This is silly, but also fun!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more HOUSE OF THE DRAGON videos!

So why does HBO do these sort of videos with their cast? Honestly, a lot of it comes down to the fact that they can shoot all of these all at once and then air them whenever they choose during the season — there is a flexibility here that they probably enjoy. Meanwhile, none of these contain any spoilers, which is likely valuable for a show that has to keep a lot of stuff under a heavy lock and key for the most part.

What’s ahead for these characters?

Rhaena is perhaps the one in the most interesting spot, given that Rhaenyra needs more dragon-riders and on the surface, you can argue that she would be a pretty darn great candidate! However, at the same time she is helping to look after Rhaenyra’s youngest children as well as the dragon eggs. Baela and Jace already have dragons, and they could be pivotal in more of the war to come.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on House of the Dragon right now, including why Ulf the White may be critical moving forward

What do you want to see from Baela, Rhaena, and Jace on House of the Dragon moving forward?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for all sorts of other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







