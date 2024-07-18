Presumed Innocent episode 8 (finale) video: Closing arguments

Leading up to the arrival of Presumed Innocent episode 8 (a.k.a. the finale) on Apple TV+ next week, we now have a new sneak preview. So, what do we learn about the road ahead here?

Well, we know that we are getting ever closer to the verdict in Rusty’s trial and with that, clear answers on one key question: Who killed Carolyn? Closing arguments are the name of the game here, and it turns out that Tommy has a rather interesting strategy when it comes to his delivery…

If you head over to TVLine, you can see now a sneak preview for what lies ahead! Within this, Tommy goes through with the jury all of the evidence that is seemingly against the defendant, from his text messages to him being at her place the night of the murder. There is also the fact that he continues to try and present himself as this non-violent person when in actuality, there are two recent violent altercations on record.

Now, here is where things get perhaps all the more interesting. Perhaps the most curious part of this entire argument is Tommy not mentioning the fire poker at any point! Despite the murder weapon being displayed at his house with an ominous message, it is not coming up in the trial. Why? There’s a chance he may not have much of a contextual reason to share it; or, he simply may not want to explain that someone broke into his house and left it. One other explanation is perhaps the most chilling: He had the murder weapon the whole time because he is the killer, and someone else found it out…

What do you most want to see moving into the Presumed Innocent season 1 finale?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

