Presumed Innocent episode 8 spoilers: EP on ‘satisfying’ finale

Next week, the Presumed Innocent finale is going to be here, and we already know that a great deal of closure is coming. While there is a season 2, it is going to serve as its own, separate story. By virtue of that, the end of this season will give you answers on Carolyn’s murder.

So how are we going to see things play out? Well, the questions are plenty and understandably so, but we hope that there are a few opportunities to be legitimately surprised along the way.

Speaking to TV Insider, executive producer Greg Yaitanes (who directed multiple episodes this season, but did not direct the finale) teed up episode 8 with the following comment:

… I think that ending, as the episodes go, it’s not unreasonable to expect we’re going to pick up shortly [from] where we left off, with what that means and what it does to the case and who’s behind it. It’s all part of what we’re hurling towards in the finale. But I feel like it’s an incredibly satisfying finale. And I’m hard to please on those kinds of episodes. I’m usually a pretty harsh critic of those, and I think we’re all pretty proud of it.

The real challenge with an episode like the finale is explaining not just the “who killed Carolyn?” question, but also the how and the why. A lot of these things need to be connected and make sense, and there is not a lot of time to make that happen. Remember, the producers have indicated that there is not necessarily going to be the same ending here to what we got in both the book and the Harrison Ford movie. There is a chance for something new here.

