Presumed Innocent episode 7: The huge murder weapon reveal!

Given that Presumed Innocent episode 7 was the final one before the finale, of course it made sense for there to be a big reveal. With that being said, this is still something that we are trying to wrap our head around.

After all, who left behind the fire poker, a.k.a. the murder weapon, at Tommy’s house with an ominous warning? Or, did they leave it there at all?

One of the great things about this particular episode in general at this point is that it does leave such a large amount open for interpretation, and that includes what really happened here. It is possible that someone decided to supply Tommy the weapon as an act of defiance that he is off the right track … but why? There’s no real reason why anyone would want to protect Rusty, even if he is innocent. After all, so far he has shown himself to be nothing other than one of the most unlikable characters we’ve seen in recent history. Meanwhile, you also have to wonder if there is anything that useful here when you consider the fact that the fingerprints could be wiped on it and there is nothing there to really cling to. Can you rule that out? Hardly.

Now, here is another way to look at this situation. Is it possible that someone broke into Tommy’s house, looking for something else, and then saw that the poker was there? We know that one of the more fun theories as of late has been that the prosecutor is the killer, especially when you consider the fact that he has a history of animosity with Carolyn. With that, you have to consider it as something that is theoretically possible and he’s looked to blame Rusty as an easy mark.

