Presumed Innocent season 2: Could anyone return?

We are days removed from the shock announcement that a Presumed Innocent season 2 is coming to Apple TV+, and we still have questions.

What’s the biggest one? Well, that is not all that complicated — it is largely a matter of whether or not any familiar faces could return! Admittedly, there were two things that were a strong sell here from the get-go: The familiar property, and the presence of Jake Gyllenhaal as Rusty. That is how viewers got on board here almost right away. How do you replicate this again?

It is worth noting that it has been confirmed already that Presumed Innocent season 2 will be set around a different case entirely, which means that the producers are not going to be continuing Carolyn’s murder case for another chapter. It also seems hard to imagine that Rusty will still be around. Even if he is not guilty of killing his mistress, is he still going to be too scarred from it to actually have a major role in other prominent trials? (It feels unrealistic to think that Gyllenhaal, a prominent film actor, will continue to be around here as the same character long-term.)

If we had to take a guess here, Presumed Innocent will go for an anthology approach somewhat similar to a Fargo, where the stories are at least set in the same universe and by virtue of that, there’s a chance we see a character or two back. We wouldn’t mind that at all so long as the story was right! However, we also tend to think that season 2 will be anchored by another big name; a great selling point there could be to take a similar approach to what HBO has done casting A-listers for True Detective over the years. (Technically, all of those seasons also appear to be very much intertwined.)

