Presumed Innocent season 1 episode 7: Suspects to watch

In just a couple of days, you are going to have a chance to see Presumed Innocent season 1 episode 7 arrive! We know that over the past 48 hours, a lot of buzz has been about the fact that the show is coming back for another season.

Yet, we do not want to get too far ahead of ourselves here — let’s just dive deeper into Rusty’s trial for now. Who are some of the suspects to have your eye on above all others?

Rusty – At this point, it is impossible to rule out that he actually did this, largely because Jake Gyllenhaal’s character has proven to be one of the most despicable people imaginable. He’s committed a lot of other violence, so why not this?

Barbara – It is crazy that in the world of the show, she has not been considered more of a suspect given that she certainly has the motive as the scorned spouse. It is really about the means and the opportunity.

Kyle – He was there that night! He disposed of the bike! It’s possible that he committed the act and then Barbara is helping to cover it up.

Tommy – By far, this is to us the most interesting potential story that could come out of this, mostly due to the fact that we’re talking here very-much about someone who had issues with Carolyn than has been let on so far.

Someone else? – This is where things get tricky. It feels like a lot of Rusty’s desperate attempts to find suspects and/or potential players behind bars are just that. If the show is going to pull some sort of huge twist out of nowhere, they will really have to justify it.

