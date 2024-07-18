The Boys season 4 finale adds disclaimer due to real-life events

The Boys has been known over the years for shining a satirical light on real-life events, but this week’s finale proved to be a little more eerie. Never has a story felt more eerie than season 4 episode 8, which revolves in part around an assassination plot mere days after events in the real world.

For those who are watching the episode today on Prime Video, you may have noticed the following disclaimer:

“This episode contains scenes of fictional political violence. Any similarities to recent events are completely coincidental and unintentional … Prime Video, Amazon MGM Studios, Sony Pictures Television and the producers of ‘The Boys’ oppose, in the strongest terms, real-world violence of any kind.”

A similar statement has been shared already on social media, and it is important to note that the finale was shot back in 2023, and was written a considerable amount of time before that. The title for the episode has also been changed, at least temporarily, to simply “Season 4 Finale.” Originally, it was called “Assassination Run,” and we will see if it eventually reverts to that once we move away from things in the real world.

We will admit that leading up to this episode, we wondered how Amazon was going to handle the unfortunate coincidences present here, given that they could have opted to delay the show or issued a statement far in advance. Curiously, they waited to even share a promo for the finale until yesterday, two days later than when they typically do. We do think most fans understand that the show is satire and a work of fiction, and that nobody is advocating for people in real life to act the way that a lot of the characters do on TV.

Based on where the episode ends, it certainly does feel like the real-world parallels are going to continue moving into season 5.

Of course, we welcome your thoughts on The Boys season 4 finale here — we will be back for more insight on the episode and the long-term implications soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

