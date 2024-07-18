Claim to Fame season 3: Jill is related to John Stamos!

Tonight’s Claim to Fame season 3 episode was a double elimination, and it started off here with a dramatic reveal on Jill!

Seeing Jill go tonight was pretty unfortunate for a few reasons, starting with the fact that nobody seemed to have much of an idea as to who she was at the end of the day! Yet, she found herself picked by Gracie Lou to have the first guess. A lot of evidence in the game suggested that Miguel was related to Antonio Banderas, but as it turns out, that was an intentional plant on his part with Dedrick’s help to throw people off his scent. (In reality, it looks like he is probably related to Jamie Lee Curtis.)

As for Jill, it was revealed moments after she delivered the wrong guess that she is actually related to Stamos instead. She got a sweet message from the Full House star, who is her uncle, right as she was leaving the game. She also said that she would not be where she is in life were it not for him, just in case you needed another reminder that Stamos is loved by pretty much everyone. Why wouldn’t you want to root for him?

Of course, Miguel gets the last laugh here given that everyone continues to be completely oblivious as to who he really is. All of this is also a reminder that a good bit of Claim to Fame, especially in double-elimination environments like this, is tied to luck. That is a pretty hard thing to ignore!

Ironically, this was not a great night for Gracie Lou, either — at the end of the episode, she was eliminated after Naomi managed to play her into thinking that Adam was related to Dustin Hoffman. What a great episode with some crazy strategy at the center of it!

