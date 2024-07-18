Claim to Fame season 3 episode 3 spoilers: Telephone returns…

Claim to Fame season 3 episode 3 is coming to ABC next week — so what lies ahead after a double elimination?

In a way, it feels almost strange to refer to any part of this competition as “classic” given that it is only in its third year of existence. However, at the same time this is some of what you’re going to get this time when the Telephone challenge arrives. This is something that can be over-the-top and fun … but is someone actually going to get hurt during it? Here is your reminder that while reality shows may be ridiculous and over-the-top at times, they do have people actually competing to the best of their abilities.

To get a few more details now on what lies ahead, all you have to do is check out the full Claim to Fame season 3 episode 3 synopsis:

The fan-favorite challenge of Telephone returns, but added communication obstacles and an injury make it more challenging than ever. The recipient of the Wine Clue grows confident in a competitor’s identity, and an alliance is tested at the Guess Off.

Even though you’ve read this, here is a reminder that being confident may not always pay off. Remember what we saw last season with Chris? There were so many different instances where people thought that they had figured out his true identity, but they were wrong. It remains hilarious that the guy made it so far being Donny Osmond’s son while also looking just like his did.

Anyway, let’s just hope that this show keeps its fun energy and spirit of competition alive. These are, after all, the things that we have come to know it for over the years.

