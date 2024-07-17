Presumed Innocent episode 8 (finale): Who killed Carolyn?

In the event you have not heard for whatever reason, Presumed Innocent episode 8 is going to be the all-important finale. It is true that there is a season 2 coming, but does that mean we’re going to be waiting to get news on who killed Carolyn?

Well, let’s just say to take a deep breath and know the following: Answers are ahead. The Apple TV+ series is going to be giving you all the information you want. Season 2 has been confirmed to be a completely new case and by virtue of that, you will end up seeing new characters and different challenges. We’re perhaps most curious about how the show creates something separate from the original source material, especially when there have been so many deviations from it already this season.

The Presumed Innocent episode 8 synopsis is incredible short, but it does offer up at least a guarantee:

The truth behind Carolyn’s murder is revealed.

One thing to keep in mind

The producers of the show have confirmed already that there’s a chance the show is going to end in a way that could be radically different from the book and/or the movie. Don’t expect that you are going to see the same killer here! It could happen, but the show may also veer in other directions, as well. For now, we tend to think Kyle, Barbara, Michael, Tommy, and even Rusty himself could be viewed as suspects! Honestly, we’re fine for the show to get really creative with this, and the thing that matters the most here is just that the ending makes sense. You can’t pull a killer out of thin air without finding a way to justify it.

