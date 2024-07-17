The Acolyte season 1 finale: A Darth Plagueis cameo?

Did The Acolyte season 1 finale on Disney+ actually introduce Darth Plagueis into the live-action world? Let’s just say that this episode did set up a lot of interesting stuff for a season 2 and beyond.

First and foremost, we should note that the character’s name was not specifically uttered in the episode. However, the appearance seemed to line up with what we know about the character. Meanwhile, showrunner Leslye Headland has expressed her interest in Darth Plagueis in multiple interviews already, and his inclusion could make an element of sense given what we know about Mae and Osha’s origin story already?

Plagueis feels like the sort of character to really dive into the idea of faith versus science versus magic in a way, given that this is someone who had aspirations of immortality. Not only that, but his own story actually ties into the origins of Palpatine — giving him an even larger role within the larger Star Wars canon. We do think getting more into these stories down the road would be really interesting, especially since Palpatine has to be one of the most villainous characters ever created.

Now, is this a story that The Acolyte itself should tell? That is where things get a bit more complicated, mostly due to the fact that there are so many other characters whose stories are still important here, and you do run a risk of veering too far away from some of them. We will just say that things got so much more interesting in the final episodes, and this show did a good job of exploring parts of the franchise through a new lens. From the get-go the idea of questioning the Jedi was going to be polarizing, and we do think everyone had to be aware of that almost from the get-go.

