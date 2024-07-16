The Acolyte season 2: Is it renewed, canceled now at Disney+?

Following tonight’s big finale on Disney+, is there a good chance that The Acolyte season 2 is going to happen? Or, are we at the end?

We will be the first to admit here that trying to figure out the future of franchise shows like this can be extremely difficult, and for a number of reasons. After all, there are so many different factors that are at play with it! Sure, viewership and profitability are the most important things but at the same time, we’ve learned over the years that there are a lot of other important factors to consider at the same time.

Take, for starters, whether or not there is any more story to tell! In the case of The Acolyte, we know that the producers do seemingly have more ideas for where to take things from here; yet, is Disney interested in those ideas? They have to parse the individual viewership for the show but at the same time, also determine what the average audience member thinks of the show, as well. A lot has been made about the series being review-bombed and yet, this does not necessarily reflect every single person who watches this show. There are a lot of different things that are going on here.

In general, we file this show under “it could go either way.” There are some things that this series did well within the larger Star Wars framework but if it comes back, it could benefit from having fewer timelines and a little more focus on what’s going on in the present. In doing this, they would help to keep the focus on a select group as opposed to a larger crowd of people in different eras.

While you wait to figure out the future here, just know that new seasons of Ahsoka and Andor are coming. Meanwhile, The Mandalorian is going to be heading to the big screen.

