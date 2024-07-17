The Night Agent season 2 premiere date: The worst-case scenario

We know that The Night Agent season 2 is coming to Netflix at some point in the relatively near future. Filming is already done! When you think about that, the next question is really one pertaining to when the show will actually premiere.

Now, the streaming service has come out in the past and said that you are going to see new episodes this year and at the moment, we do have to take them at their word. Do we still have to wonder, though, when exactly this year are we talking about?

We do think it would be easy to just automatically say that the worst-case scenario for a season 2 premiere date here is December by default, but we do think it can be narrowed down a little bit more. To be specific, think here about early December. It is mostly hard to imagine the show back later than that because there are plans for Squid Game season 2 to potentially come out around that time, and we’re not altogether sure that the streaming service is going to have the two shows on the air at around the same time based solely on how massive the two of them are.

So beyond the idea of a late December premiere, the other worst-case scenario here is that the show gets split in a way where you have to wait a long time to see the second part of it — think the first few months of 2025. Netflix has been splitting shows up more and more frequently, and this would be a way for them to retain subscribers and this is something that they may decide to do here. (Of course, we don’t think binge-watching the entire season in a day or two is necessarily the best for a show’s success, but not everyone may agree.)

