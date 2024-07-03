The Night Agent season 2 premiere date: A July 2024 update

Is more news around the corner when it comes to The Night Agent season 2 over at Netflix? There is a legitimate reason to wonder. Filming for the next batch of episodes is seemingly done, and that brings us to the post-production part of the equation. Over the next few months, it is our expectation that the editors and producers will work to ensure that there is a pretty-perfect batch of stories around the corner, one that incorporate a lot of action with shocking twists and turns.

Given that the streamer has already confirmed that new episodes are coming this year, does that mean a premiere date is on the horizon? Well, let’s define “horizon” here for a moment…

For the time being, it does at least feel like there is a chance that a premiere date will be confirmed before the end of the summer … but the end of the month? That may be a tall order. This feels like an October / November release at the earliest, and it may be deemed too early to get something out there now.

The most important thing, no matter when The Night Agent premieres, is that Netflix put their all into getting people excited. Even though the show did not have the same massive marketing campaign as some other hits at the service for season 1, it turned into a certified smash. With that in mind, just imagine what its reach could be if things are taking up a notch when it comes to promotion. The potential here is unlimited as we get a chance to see more of how some of these characters evolve after an action-packed season 1. There is a lot to be excited for, even if some patience is required at the same time.

Related – Be sure to see some other discussion regarding The Night Agent season 2

What do you most want to see moving into The Night Agent season 2 over at Netflix?

Be sure to share your story and premiere-date hopes in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







