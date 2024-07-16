Claim to Fame season 3 episode 2 spoilers: A double elimination

Tomorrow night ABC is going to be bringing you Claim to Fame season 3 episode 2 — so what can you expect to see in advance?

Well, if you were not aware for whatever reason, tomorrow will see two contestants be sent out of the competition, which is a way to keep everyone guessing! We do think that this is especially important for a show that has been around for a little while, since otherwise people can find easier ways to game the system.

To get a few more details now for what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the full Claim to Fame season 3 episode 2 synopsis below:

Things are heating up after the first elimination and information about identities trickles out. This week’s challenge splits everyone into two teams as they “fish for clues” out of canoes, with two people going home in a shocking double elimination.

The main storyline entering the episode

It really comes down to what Dedrick did at the end of the last episode, as he may have accidentally revealed that he is related to a member of the Jackson family. It’s honestly one of those things we’re surprised has not come up more over the years, largely due to the fact that these people are being forced to dramatically alter how they thing in the game. For so many of them, their celebrity relatives are so intricately tied into their lives so it can be hard to really do anything to shift from that.

Of course, even if people know who he is, there is no guarantee that the guy goes. There could be some who still think there is a lot of value in keeping him around for one reason or another.

What do you most want to see moving Claim to Fame season 3 episode 2 tomorrow night?

