Law & Order: SVU season 26: Start of filming imminent

For those of you out there excited and ready for Law & Order: SVU season 26 to premiere, it will arrive sooner rather than later!

Want more scoop all about that very thing now? Well, then let’s turn things over to someone who clearly knows better than anyone: Star Ice-T! In a new post on Twitter, the actor / rapper confirmed that work on the next batch of episodes is happening this week. There have been reports out there suggesting Thursday, but we also tend to be somewhat hesitant to pin down an exact day given that filming often starts at different times for different people, and there is also a lot of work that needs to be done before cameras can even start rolling.

For the time being, the most important here is mostly just noting that there is going to be a far more substantial season of SVU than what we had earlier this year in the strike-shortened season 25. That means more chances to dig deeper in Fin, Benson, and so many other characters. We also hope it means more opportunities for familiar faces to turn up. There is a hope that we’ll see more of Amanda Rollins, but that is obviously not one of those things you want to bank on until news is actually official.

In general, the challenge at the center of the new season is similar to the same challenge that the show has had for over a decade: Finding a way to tell stories that are emotionally resonant and different from what has been done before. We’ve always felt like this series is better when it thinks from the heart first and gives a voice to those in need of help. It does not need to be shocking; it simply needs to feel human.

