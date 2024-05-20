Law & Order: SVU season 26: Mariska Hargitay wants crossovers

Just in case you were wondering if the Law & Order: Organized Crime move to Peacock means no more crossovers, let’s just say we have info from a pretty darn dependable source. We are, after all, talking here about Mariska Hargitay!

In a new interview with Variety, the Law & Order: SVU star and executive producer made it clear that she and Christopher Meloni have already talked about making something happen, which makes sense given that Benson and Stabler were so limited in their interactions over the past few months. (We personally believe that some of this was due to scheduling, as the shows had a tiny window to film thirteen episodes after the strikes.)

See more of what Mariska had to say about the subject below:

“I’m actually planning on [the crossovers] … I just told him the other day. We had a party the other night, we saw each other. It was heavenly. I met his showrunner. They want us together, and Chris and I were talking about it, and it’s time. It’s time now for us. This was a long time not being in each other’s universe. That’s why we did the calls and stuff like that. But we’re excited to get back in there, get back in the ring.”

By “the calls,” Hargitay is referring to a recent phone conversation between the characters, but we tend to think they know that is not enough for a lot of people. We recognize that there are a ton of people who would love to see something romantic and for now, nothing is guaranteed there. We’ll just be happy to see the two of them in the same room again.

One thing that may help further? The fact that Organized Crime is only ten episodes for season 5 and in general, there should be more scheduling flexibility for both shows moving forward.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

