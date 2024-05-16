Law & Order: SVU season 26 premiere date hopes at NBC

After tonight’s big finale, what is there to hope for when it comes to a Law & Order: SVU season 26 over at NBC?

First and foremost, let’s start off here with a reminder that 100%, there is going to be more of the series down the road! This news was confirmed a while back, so throughout this homestretch, there has not been anything to be concerned about here. Instead, the big fear is associated with precisely when the show will actually be coming back on the air.

Recently, NBC did reveal their fall schedule and within that, it was confirmed that the Mariska Hargitay show is going to be airing in the same timeslot as it has for the past few years — Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. Eastern. It will be a part of a lineup that includes the mothership and then Found, which is going to be airing in the place of Law & Order: Organized Crime. (If you missed the announcement for whatever reason, the Christopher Meloni series is going to be heading to Peacock.)

While there is no specific premiere date as of yet for SVU, our sentiment here is that the next season is going to be airing at some point in late September / early October. This is the standard for normal TV seasons — we understand that two of the last four as of late have been pretty abnormal, but fingers crossed that this could end up changing.

Is there anything especially notable at present?

Well, this feels like a great reminder that Hargitay is already lobbying to get Kelli Giddish back as a major part of the show again. We recognize that she does not have final say, despite being an executive producer. However, this is still something to hold out hope for and at present, that is 100% what we are doing.

When do you think we are going to be seeing Law & Order: SVU season 26 premiere at NBC?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates coming.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







