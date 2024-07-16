Bosch: Legacy season 3 premiere date: The worst-case scenario?

We have spoken a lot over the past several years about Bosch: Legacy season 3 premiere dates, especially through the lens of what is possible. Given that filming for the Titus Welliver series is done and has been for a while, it may be easy to assume that we are going to be seeing it soon. (Or, to be more specific, that there is a chance that it could be coming at some point this fall.)

In general, optimism is nice when it comes to discussing things like potential start dates, but we’re also aware that there is an opposite side of the coin here, as well. With that in mind, we do think it’s at least important to look at things when it comes to a possible worst-case scenario in mind.

So how long could we be waiting to see more of Harry and Maddie Bosch? Given that Amazon does have a similar show in Cross already set for later this year, it is easy to imagine that they wait to release season 3 until early 2025 — and from there, they could have questions as to whether or not they release this show before or after Reacher. When you think about all of this, there is a case that we could be waiting until the spring.

Do we really think that is going to happen? Probably not, with the biggest reason being that Bosch: Legacy is one of those shows that does not benefit from really long hiatuses. We also think with the way it has been scheduled in the past, the more likely scenario here is that it is scheduled at some point between Cross and Reacher, with the latter set to return at some point next year. We hope for more clarity before the end of the summer, but that is ultimately up to the streamer to decide!

