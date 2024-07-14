Bosch: Legacy season 3 premiere date: How spin-off ties in

As so many of you may be aware at this point, a Bosch: Legacy season 3 is absolutely coming out at some point. Filming is done, and at this point, it is really just up to the editors to both get it together and from there, devise when they want viewers to see it.

Of course, where things get even more interesting is when you factor in that this is not the only part of the extended universe you are going to see. There is also a Renee Ballard spin-off coming! Nikita and Designated Survivor alum Maggie Q has been cast already as the character from the Michael Connelly books, and we also know that she will be appearing in at least one part of the story close to the end of season 3. Will the premiere date for Legacy be impacted at all by the spin-off? It is at least something to think about for the time being.

Let’s start off by noting that it will actually be the spin-off here that is impacted more by a possible premiere date here than Legacy, given that Amazon will likely want to space these out. If season 3 of the Titus Welliver series starts in November, for example, we would probably be stuck waiting more than six months to see the spin-off, if not longer. Some of that would also be dependent on if Legacy gets a season 4.

The #1 thing that we know we can say with confidence already is actually rather simple. The spin-off will not impact when you see the third season air! The bulk of it is going to be based almost entirely on what some of Amazon / Freevee’s programming needs are at that time, and whether they see a path to getting a ton of viewership in a given month or season. We do think that episodes will be ready to air this fall, but it remains possible that we’re stuck waiting until early 2025.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

